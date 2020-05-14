Government need to clarify July Provision plans – Donegal TD says

The Minister for Education and his Department have been called on to clarify the status of the July Education Programme, also known as the ‘July Provision’.

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue said with the curtailing of the school year announced, parents now need to know from the Department of Education what is the position regarding the ‘July Provision’.

Deputy McConalogue said: “I understand meetings have taken place on this matter but as the Minister knows there are parents in Donegal who have children with special needs dependent on the July Provision.

"It brings much certainty and routine to their school year and educational needs. They deserve clarity from the Minister and his Department.

“I believe the Department, the Government, and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) must give guidance on whether the school year can be extended to accommodate students who fall under the July Provision scheme in some way, even if this means the scheme being pushed out to August.

“If this is not feasible other considerations must be considered. I appreciate home schooling may not be suitable this summer if we cannot see schools return, but the scheme needs to be altered accordingly.

“I am urging Minister McHugh to consider all alternatives which may see parents and children avail of this scheme given its importance to families of those with special needs."