Report on tragic death of fisherman in Donegal raises serious safety concerns

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) has found that alcohol and the dangers of crossing between vessels were factors in the death of a fisherman in Killybegs.

A Cork crewman who was well known in Killybegs died after he fell while crossing between vessels in the early hours of March 14, 2019. Adverse weather leading to movement between vessels was also a factor. Indeed, it was due to adverse weather conditions that the 50-metre Cork vessel MFV Menhaden was tied up in Killybegs at the time. It had been there since March 12.

A similar tragedy occurred in Rosslare, Wexford in May 2019. As as result of the findings of investigations into both incidents, the MCIB has made the following safety recommendations:

“That the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport issue a Marine Notice reminding fishing vessel crews of the dangers associated with boarding and transiting across vessels and that gangways should be rigged.

“That the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport issue a Marine Notice reminding fishing vessel crews of the dangers associated with boarding and transiting across vessels under the influence of alcohol.”

The Cork crewman was well-known in the fishing community and was a familiar face in Killybegs.

The investigation report records that he went ashore on the evening of the March 13, 2019 at approximately 4pm. A crewmember of the Casualty’s sister vessel the ‘MFV Sea Spray’ met up with him in the Harbour Bar at approximately 10.45pm. They went to Hughie’s Bar and then moved on to the Cope Bar where the crewmember requested a room for both of them for the night. They were allocated a room and the crewmember escorted the casualty to the room at 12.30am on March 14 before returning to the bar.

However, when the crewmember returned to the room at 1.15pm he found it empty and went to bed.

The Sea Spray crewmember returned to his vessel at 10.30am and was asked if the casualty had been with him the previous night. It was then realised that the casualty was missing and the Harbour Master was contacted.

On viewing the CCTV footage with the Harbour Master, the Skipper of the ‘MFV Menhaden’ identified the casualty walking along the pier at 12.54am. CCTV showed him climbing the gangway from the quay onto the starboard side of the ‘MFV Olgarry’ and hesitating on the deck of that vessel. He then could be seen moving aft and transiting to the port side of the ‘MFV Olgarry’ before moving out of sight behind the wheelhouse.

He did not appear forward of the wheelhouse or midship where the gangway to the ‘MV Grip Transporter’ was rigged.

Weather conditions were very poor and there would have been considerable movement between the vessels.

A search was launched by the Coast Guard at 1.10pm. After 15 minutes, a body was seen on the shore at the east side of the harbour. The body was recovered and a garda and doctor attended.

The cause of death is a matter to be determined at the Coroner’s inquest but a post mortem examination report indicates death due to drowning at sea. The accompanying toxicology report indicated high levels of alcohol in the deceased’s body.

The MCIB report highlights concerns not only about alcohol consumption but about the boarding arrangements between the three boats which were side by side.

According to the report, the gangway between the MFV Olgarry and MV Grip Transporter appeared to have been rigged appropriately. But the boarding arrangements between the MV Grip Transporter and MFV Menhade was missing a gangway. The requirement for gangways on fishing vessels of that size and year of construction is as follows: “An accommodation ladder, gangway or other similar equipment providing an appropriate, safe means of boarding the vessel shall be provided.”

CCTV suggests that the casualty did not cross between the ‘MV Grip Transporter’ and ‘MFV Menhaden’. The report concludes that the most probable scenario is that the casualty entered the water while boarding between the MV Olgarry and MV Grip Transporter.