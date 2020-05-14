Growing concern for future of Pieta House North West despite Donegal support for sunrise appeal

Pieta House says it will continue to offer free counselling services in its Letterkenny branch. But the word among people close to the centre tells a starkly different story.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan (FF) has been trying to get clarification from Pieta House for the last number of weeks.

He told the Donegal Democrat: “If anything, it is becoming more unclear. They are saying they will continue to offer services, but the manager has been told that his position is being made redundant in June or July. Five out of the six therapists were told they are finishing in June and have been told not to take on more clients.”

Cllr Brogan like many Donegal people is among those who raise funds and awareness for Pieta House North West because of the vital service it provides.

“We have all done a lot of fundraising for them over the years, taken part in their event. We want to continue to support that model. But they need to be honest with us. The senior people at Pieta House must clarify for Donegal the future of the service being maintained.

“It is only insulting the intelligence of the good people who have operated and maintained the service over the years to say they will continue to provide counselling when the people at the coalface are being told their employment is coming to an end.”

The councillor acknowledges that the organisation is experiencing a shortfall in funding.

“Why don’t they come clean and say if they can’t maintain the service?” he said. “I am sure there is support there with schemes that would help.

“What really worries me is that this is being viewed as a business model, not as the type of service that it provides. None of the top people at Pieta have a clinical background. That is very worrying. I hope they are not using Covid as an excuse to restructure.

“This should not be treated as a business model.”

Indeed, Pieta House is literally a lifeline for many people who are struggling with thoughts of suicide or self-harm. Darkness Into Light which is Pieta House’s biggest fundraiser is also deeply symbolic, as people walk together towards the light of a new day. It couldn’t go ahead this year and Pieta House has been appealing to people to take part in their Sunrise Appeal instead, snapping a photo of the sunrise and making a donation to Pieta House.

People across Donegal were out in their physically distant droves on Saturday morning for the Darkness Into Light Sunrise Appeal. Many more quietly carried out their own Darkness Into Light walk either with close family or in small groups with due regard for physical distancing.

This connection with Darkness Into Light shows just how much the services provided by Pieta House mean to Donegal. Too many families and communities know the immeasurable heartache of suicide.

From raising funds to bring the service to the north west, to a huge response to Darkness Into Light year after year, the people of Donegal have massively supported Pieta House.

“They owe it to us now to clarify their position,” said Cllr Brogan. “This is a very important service needed now more than ever.”

In response to queries from the Donegal Democrat, Pieta House issued a statement saying: “Pieta can assure all its supporters and clients that it will continue to offer counselling services in Letterkenny. Furthermore we will continue to provide our service through our 15 locations, plus our four outreach locations, nationwide.

“Pieta is currently undertaking a number of fundraising campaigns to try to keep up public donations as much as possible. Notwithstanding this, regretfully, as the current shortfall is so great, we have had to implement several cost-cutting measures and salary reductions of up to 30% for all staff. These measures are needed to ensure that the delivery of services to clients can be protected now, and over the long term, when our vital services will continue to be needed.”

The cutbacks in Donegal seem to go far beyond what Pieta refer to in this statement.