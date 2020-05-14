Priority given to Donegal's senior citizens/vulnerable persons to use Letterkenny's Bernard McGlinchey Town Park

Contact
Gardai on patrol in Letterkenny's Bernard Mc Glinchey Town Park
Priority will be given to Donegal's senior citizens/vulnerable persons to use Letterkenny's Bernard McGlinchey Town Park on
Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 9.00am until 11.00am for exercise as the government's Covid-19 restrictions are eased.
An Garda Siochana will have members of the community policing unit in the park during these times.
Gardaí also confirmed that they will also patrol the park outside of these times to ensure that the restrictions are being adhered to.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.