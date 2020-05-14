Priority given to Donegal's senior citizens/vulnerable persons to use Letterkenny's Bernard McGlinchey Town Park

Priority will be given to Donegal's senior citizens/vulnerable persons to use Letterkenny's Bernard McGlinchey Town Park on

Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 9.00am until 11.00am for exercise as the government's Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

An Garda Siochana will have members of the community policing unit in the park during these times.

Gardaí also confirmed that they will also patrol the park outside of these times to ensure that the restrictions are being adhered to.