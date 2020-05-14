Donegal ETB welcomes announcement on calculated grades for Leaving Certificate

Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) at its May meeting welcomed the recent announcement from the Department of Education and Skills on ‘Calculated Grades’ for the Leaving Certificate class of 2020, with the option of sitting an examination at a later date.

During Donegal ETB’s May Board meeting, Chief Executive Ms Anne McHugh and Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley briefed all the members on the Calculated Grades process for the Leaving Certificate.

The Chairperson of Donegal ETB, Mr Geoffrey Browne expressed his utmost confidence and that of the Board in the management and teaching staff in the ETB’s post primary schools and Further Education and Training Centres in being able to ensure a system that was equitable and fair to all students.

Mr Browne stated: “I am confident that the professionalism and experience of our staff will ensure that all processes and procedures are followed with the utmost integrity and trust. I expect the Calculated Grades process will reflect accurately the educational achievements of all our students.

"We also have an acute awareness of the uncertainty that faces the Junior Cycle students, whose mode of assessment has been changed – they are receiving ongoing support from their dedicated teachers and school management who are mindful of the importance of their wellbeing during this challenging period.”

He continued: “Donegal ETB is also aware of the cohort of First, Second, Transition and Fifth Year students who have also lost valuable face-to-face tuition time.

"I acknowledge the difficult and challenging task that continues to present to the Department of Education and Skills and hope the many remaining unknown answers to questions about the Leaving Cert 2020 process will be answered in advance of the commencement of the calculated grades process.”

The Board extended every best wish to all the students in the months ahead and they hoped their ambitions would be realised on their educational journey, either to further progression in education and training or towards progressing to employment.