Cancellation of government's childcare scheme for health workers is inexcusable - Donegal TD says

The cancellation of the government's childcare scheme for frontline health workers is 'inexcusable', a Donegal TD has claimed.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said that the government's refusal to indemnify childcare workers for Covid-19 related claims is a significant contributing factor in the cancellation of the scheme.

Teachta Doherty said: "Last week, I raised significant issues relating to the failure of the government to provide an indemnity to workers providing childcare to frontline healthcare staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This came after the main underwriter in the sector, Allianz, told childcare providers that they would not provide cover for Covid-19 related claims.

"The broker Arachas Insurance engaged with the government on this issue, calling on them to indemnify providers and workers offering childcare to frontline staff - but the government refused to do so.

"The failure to address this issue has fatally undermined the scheme, which has now been cancelled.

"The Department of Children and Youth Affairs had been planning this emergency childcare service for some time and has known about this issue.

"Over eight weeks into this emergency, Government has still has not implemented a solution to this issue - despite repeated announcements that they would - and both childcare workers and frontline health workers face uncertainty once again."