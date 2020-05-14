Buncrana’s Three School Campus “on the table”

Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) Vice Chair, Cllr Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) has welcomed the fact Buncrana’s ‘Three School Campus’ project is still “on the table.”

Cllr Donaghey said, following a virtual ETB meeting on Monday evening, she was “cautiously optimistic” about the project.

She added: “I asked for an update on the ‘Three School Campus’ project as I usually do. The Chief Executive was able to tell us that a letter had arrived from the Department of Education on Friday past, regarding the project.

“The letter said a considerable of work had been carried out and they were looking at options available in Buncrana for the ‘Three School Campus’ and they are still working through the process with Donegal County Council.

“They said they were currently assessing the technical suitability. So, they are looking at a potential sight. This, they said, is at an advanced stage and they said the Department will be in a position to advise us further in coming weeks.

“I am cautiously optimistic. The ‘Three School Campus’ is still on the table and I will be looking forward not to seeing what the news is in the next three to four weeks. This is a new site, which is privately owned at the minute. They are working through all of that. I do know the Department are doing their best in the matter and lot of work is going on, I can confirm that,” said Cllr Donaghey.

Cllr Donaghey recalled six years ago, everyone involved in the ‘Three School Project’ thought it had been all but achieved.

She said: “We had all worked very hard to try and progress it and then, at the very end, it fell at Becher’s Brook.

“I hope the same thing won’t happen this time, but I would be cautiously optimistic. I do know this is the only option on the table at the moment.

“Another update is expected in the coming week,” said Cllr Donaghey.