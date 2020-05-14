This week Donegal Live's ‘This Time Next Year’ column features Hoist Away powerhouse, Una McGinley.

Donegal Live is inviting readers to vision forward from today, to this time to this time next year, so we will all have something more positive popping up in our social media memories in 2021.

Also, it might take our minds of pandemic, lockdown, isolation, and restriction for a wee while.

Una is one of the team which brought Hoist Away’s Culdaff Cabin to Inishowen. The bespoke cabin is a home away from home in a beautiful location, where people who may require hoisting and their families can enjoy a relaxing holiday.

Una McGinley

“April 2021, what do I hope to be doing? Well I don’t want to be pushing up daisies …

“This is harder than I thought it would be. If anything, what I want to remember about the Coronavirus is that, each day is a blessing and it is not guaranteed, so live it to the full.

“Stop and look at the flower, or the sunset or the person you love and just be.

“Be content and do whatever it takes to gain contentment.

“Yes, I want the second Hoist Away cabin up and running giving joy to families from all over.

“Yes, I hope to have regained enough sight to drive and to do paperwork, to be able to read again.

“Yes, I want to be alive and be able to appreciate the people in my life who are there for me no matter what. I want to have my nephew staying with us and telling me he’s starving.

“I want our friends and family calling in and having eight conversations going at one time and trying to remember who wanted tea or coffee.

“I have a very privileged life and I really do appreciate it.”

