Latest Covid-19 update shows number of deaths the same as in previous 24 hour period

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that sadly a further ten people with COVID-19 have died. That is the same number of deaths as in the previous 24 hour period.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the State now stands at 1,506.

As of 11.00 am today, Thursday the HPSC has been notified of 426 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That is a big increase and compares with a figure of 159 for the previous day.

The total number of cases has now risen to 23,827.

Earlier, Minister for Health Simon Harris said the coronavirus (R) reproduction number is between 0.4 to 0.6, which he called a "remarkably stable number".

More to follow.