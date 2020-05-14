Donegal Covid-19 update - just one new case confirmed in the county

Contact
Coronavirus update
The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal now stands at 473 - that is an increase of just one on the figure released yesterday.
In Sligo, the number of cases has stayed at 128 for the latest 24 hour period while in Leitrim there are now 77 cases confirmed, up two.
These latest figures relate to the situation in each county at midnight on Tuesday, May 12.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed this evening that sadly a further ten people with COVID-19 have died. That is the same number of deaths as in the previous 24 hour period.
The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the State now stands at 1,506.
As of 11.00 am today, Thursday the HPSC has been notified of 426 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That is a big increase and compares with a figure of 159 for the previous day.
The total number of cases has now risen to 23,827.
Earlier, Minister for Health Simon Harris said the coronavirus (R) reproduction number is between 0.4 to 0.6, which he called a "remarkably stable number".
