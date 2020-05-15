Irish Water and Donegal County Council working to repair burst water main in Lifford

Residents in Lifford have had their water supply impacted upon as a result of a burst water main.

It is estimated that up to 500 properties may be affected by this unplanned outage in the Rossgier, Cavan Hill, Drumlene, Swilly Bridge, Stumpys Brae and Dromore areas.

It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 1.00pm today. Traffic management measures are in operation.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers.

Irish Water's customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.

Irish Water is working at this time, with Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

Irish Water also reminded people to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.