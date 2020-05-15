Donegal's traffic wardens to return to work from Monday

Donegal County Council traffic wardens will return to work with other outdoor workers on Monday, May 18 as part of Phase 1 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

For an initial transition period from Monday to June 7 enforcement of Pay and Display offences will remain suspended. During this period Traffic Wardens will concentrate on the enforcement of Road Traffic Offences i.e. illegal parking on disabled bays, double yellow lines, loading bays and on footpaths.

From June 8 it is intended that Traffic Wardens will return to normal duties, including the enforcement of both Pay and Display Offences and Road Traffic Offences.

A council spokesperson said: "Donegal County Council recognises that as a result of the measures introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19 many holders of annual and bi-annual car parking permits were restricted from using these permits.

"The validity period of all current annual and bi-annual car park parking permits has been extended by eight weeks to compensate for this."