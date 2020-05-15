Contact

Donegal Covid-19 update: Encouraging news as NO increase in cases reported

Only three additional cases over a period of one week

Donegal Covid-19 update:

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal now stands at 473 - exactly the same as the total announced yesterday.

These latest figures relate to the situation in the county at midnight on Wednesday, May 13 - the latest figures available.

The fact that there has been no increase will be seen as encouraging news. Indeed, the total number of cases between Wednesday, May 6th and Wednesday 13th has increased by just three.

In Sligo, the number of cases has also stated static, at 128, while in Leitrim the number of people tested positive for Covid-19 is also the same as for the previous 24 hour period, at 77 cases.

Also today, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that sadly a further 16 people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland.

That compares with ten deaths in the previous 24 hour period.

As of 11.00 am today, Friday the HPSC has been notified of 129 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cases has now risen to 23,956.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Earlier today, Government announced Phase 1 of the Roadmap will commence from Monday 18th May.

“As we ease restrictions that were implemented in recent weeks, the core message remains the same, ‘stay at home’ where possible and follow public health behaviours to limit the spread; hand washing, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing.

“I urge everyone to remember how easily this virus can spread, how quickly we could lose the progress that the country has worked so hard to achieve.”

Meanwhile, for more information on the public health measures in place from May 18th, to control the spread of Covid-19, CLICK HERE

