Here's when to cancel your Covid-19 payment if you're back to work on Monday

Make sure you get paid for the last week

Here's when to cancel your Covid-19 payment if you're back to work on Monday

Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Some employees will return to work next Monday as the first phase of the Government's roadmap for exiting the Covid-19 lockdown commences.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said in a statement this afternoon that it wishes to advise workers who may be returning to work on Monday, May 18, to close their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) on that day, Monday, May 18, to make sure that they will not lose out in getting their payment for this week. This payment is due on Tuesday next. 

A worker who is returning to work any day the week commencing Monday 18th May, is still entitled to receive a PUP payment for the previous week in which they were unemployed.

Similarly, workers who will be returning to work any time after Monday, May 18, are asked to close their claim for the PUP payment on the actual date that they start back at work.

The easiest way to close a claim for the pandemic unemployment payment is online via www.mywelfare.ie

Should any worker have an enquiry about closing their claim, they can contact the Department’s dedicated income support helpline at 1890 800 024 (Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm).

