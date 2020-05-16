17-year-old Donegal girl ensures that vulnerable or elderly people having to isolate still receive their daily newspapers on time

Current restrictions on movement under the government’s response to Covid-19 has presented many opportunities for kindness in Donegal.

Charlotte, age 17, from Rathmullan has taken up the task of ensuring that vulnerable or elderly people having to isolate still receive their daily newspapers on time.

Charlotte has taken it upon herself to deliver the newspapers from the local newsagent and deliver them to those who need them on foot.

“As a young person, with extra time on my hands due to lockdown I wondered how I could help in the local community. As there are many people, especially those over 70 who can’t leave their homes, getting out to the local shops and getting the newspapers was something they would have done before COVID 19.

“I just thought it would be a nice idea to help out and make sure that they still get their newspapers. It will give them something to read at home and keep people up on the news.”

Charlotte is a participant on Include Youth’s Strive Programme, a partnership aimed at bringing disadvantaged young people from diverse community backgrounds together to promote change in themselves and their local communities. Young people from both sides of the border work together to set their own learning agenda around the themes of citizenship, personal development and good relations.

Strive has been supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) to the value of €3,979,780

Niall Blee, Include Youth’s Co-ordinator of Strive in Donegal said:

“We are all really proud of Charlotte. On a daily basis we are putting posts up on our social media of what the young people involved with Strive are doing over the lockdown period whilst also coming up with fun and engaging activities online.

“When Charlotte’s video dropped in of her helping in the local community it was fantastic to see.

“The young people who engage in Include Youth’s Strive programme take part in activities built around the core principles of good relations, citizenship and personal development.

“Many of these are youth led with the young people themselves coming up with what they want to see the programme address. It is young people like Charlotte who really are future leaders and superb ambassadors for young people today.”