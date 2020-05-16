Contact

Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment needs to be paid until the end of 2020 - Donegal TD

Pearse Doherty commends decision of Cllr. Chris MacManus

Pearse Doherty TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The cutting of unemployment supports for those who have lost their jobs would present a massive blow to workers and families who have seen their incomes collapse as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic - a Donegal TD has claimed.

Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty said that Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments must continue to be paid until the end of the year.

He said: “Since the outbreak of Covid-19, more than 600,000 people have lost their jobs. Workers and families have seen their household incomes collapse and this is a hugely stressful time for people who desperately need certainty and support.

“The Minister for Finance has refused to rule out scrapping or reducing the Pandemic Unemployment Payment after June, and this has caused huge anxiety and stress for workers and families at an already difficult time.

“As we seek to rebuild the economy in the coming months, we cannot cut unemployment supports for those who have already seen their incomes reduced. Doing so will leave many people in dire financial circumstances and it makes no economic sense.

“At a time when consumer spending and confidence is down, the best thing the government can do at this time is support demand.

“The government needs to confirm that anyone who has lost income as a result of this crisis will not become worse off again as a result of cuts to income supports.

"To do that we need to make it clear that the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment will continue to be paid until the end of the year.”

