Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing to reopen from Monday - Minister confirms

The Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing (CVRT) network will reopen from Monday, May 18 for vehicles with a test due date prior to March 28 (before the three-month extension to commercial vehicle certificates of roadworthiness came into effect).

The resumption of testing for vehicles with a test due date on or after March 28 is expected to follow over the coming weeks.

The recommencement of CVRT services will be subject to detailed measures being put in place by each individual CVRT test centre operator to mitigate against the spread of COVID19.

Minister Ross said: “On March 28 I took the necessary step of advising the suspension of many of the services provided by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) in order to comply with the restrictions, announced by Government, to stop the spread of Covid19. Today I am announcing the partial resumption of the Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing system.

"This move reflects the importance of testing for the safe provision of the transport of goods and people by road. The resumption of CVRT testing is subject to robust protocols being put in place by each testing centre that meet public and occupational health requirements in order to protect staff and customers.

"The Health and Safety Authority has new powers that allow it to close workplaces where there is very poor management of health and safety, but this will only be applied as a final resort.”

The Road Safety Authority will be communicating with each of the 150 CVRT centres from today concerning the resumption of services.

If a CVRT testing centre cannot put the required measures in place, they should not resume services until they are assured that they can protect their staff and customers who come to the testing centre.

Commenting on the possible re-opening of other RSA services the Minister said: “In April I extended the period of validity of roadworthiness certificates, licences and other certificates that were due expire from 28 March 2020 and couldn’t be renewed because of the suspension of many RSA services.

"While most customers of these services will not need to avail of them in the short term, because of these extensions, I do however want to see the phased reopening of the RSA’s services so we can contribute to the process of reopening Ireland’s economy and society.

“Therefore I have asked officials in my Department and in the RSA to continue to engage with a view to producing a road map for the phased resumption of other RSA services, including the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS), Driver Theory Test (DTT), National Car Test (NCT) and the Driving Test. This must be done in line with the Government’s road map for easing of Covid-19 restrictions, published on 1 May, and in compliance with the National Return to Work Safely Protocol agreed by employer and worker representatives.”