Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

National Covid-19 daily update - number of additional deaths is down on previous 24 hour period

Number of new cases falls below 100 for a day for the first time since mid-March

National Covid-19 daily update - number of additional deaths is down on previous 24 hour period

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A further 15 people with Covid-19 have sadly died in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed today.

This brings the death toll here to 1,533. The number of additional deaths is down one on the previous 24 hour period.

As of 11.00 am today, Saturday, the HPSC has been notified of 92 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Dept of Health commented: “Today is the first time we have seen the number of confirmed cases fall below 100 since mid-March.

“While the past nine weeks have been particularly difficult for those cocooning, and for parents with young children, today’s numbers give reassurance that we have all learned and adopted new behaviours of handwashing, respiratory etiquette and social distance that will serve us well as we work together to re-open retail, business and society," he said.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 14 May (23,879 cases), reveals:

·        57% are female and 42% are male

·        the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

·        3,092 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

·        Of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU

·        7,530 cases are associated with healthcare workers

·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,657 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,357 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,346 cases (6%)

·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie