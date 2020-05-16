Donegal Covid-19 update - minimal increase in number of new cases in the county

The number of people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began now stands at 474.

This is an increase of just one on the previous 24 hour figure.

The number of cases in Sligo has also risen by one, to 128, while the number of case in Leitrim has gone up by two, to 79.

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Thursday, May 14.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that sadly a further 15 people with COVID-19 have died. This is down from 16 yesterday.

There have now been a total 1,533 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

No county-by-county breakdown of the number of people who have dies has been released.

As of 11.00 am Saturday 16 May, the HPSC has been notified of 92 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

This was the first day since mid-March that the number of new cases was less than 100.

In Northern Ireland, the number of Covid-19 related deaths has risen by four to a total of 473.