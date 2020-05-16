BREAKING: Last orders for 'Guinness Express' as Gardai call time on popular Donegal pub's delivery service

Gardai have swooped on a popular Donegal bar tonight and closed down its delivery service.

For a number of weeks now Buncrana pub, O'Flaherty's has been delivery pints to some of its thirsty customers. Some of the deliveries have been hand-delivered by bicycle.

However tonight, gardai have called time on the novel idea and closed down the delivery service.

Writing on Facebook tonight, O'Flaherty's said: "Sorry folks unfortunately tonight we were forced to stop the Guinness Express.

20mins ago we were swarmed by one undercover garda two patrol cars one sargent and one uniformed garda.

"Despite being unable to tell us after two weeks what law we were breaking they confiscated our remaining 20 pints of Guinness.

(currently situated at buncrana garda station)

"So any pre payments that were made we will gladly refund the payment asap if you contact this page thank you.

"#freethe20stout".

Donegal Live has contacted gardai for a comment.

More to follow.