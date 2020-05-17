Check your tickets - a Donegal Lotto player has won €90,260

Lotto players across Co. Donegal are being asked to check their National Lottery accounts and emails this morning as one lucky online player registered in the county has won €90,260 on last night’s Lotto draw (Saturday, May 16).

The winner matched five numbers and the bonus number, meaning they were one number short of winning the €2,447,059 Lotto jackpot.

There was no winner of the €2,447,059 Lotto jackpot, which rolls to an estimated €2.8 million for the next draw on Wednesday, May 20.

The winning numbers from last night’s Lotto draw are: 23, 28, 33, 34, 41, 45 and the bonus number is 39.

A National Lottery spokesperson advised that the winner will have already been notified by email and said: “This lucky winner of €90,260 has been alerted that they have won this prize and what a nice email to receive.

"We are encouraging all of our online and App players to check their emails and to contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. We have also extended the period of time that winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency.”

This means that any lucky winners of Lotto and Lotto Plus, Lotto 54321, EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus, Telly Bingo, Daily Millions and Daily Millions Plus draws from January 9, 2020 until draws in the week July 5, 2020 will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize. The prize claims extension applies to winners who purchased their tickets and scratch card games in-store, online at www.lottery.ie and via the National Lottery App.

