R118 helicopter tasked to assist at Donegal beach

Man brought to hospital by helicopter
A man has been transferred by helicopter to Sligo University Hospital after being found lying on Rossnowlagh Beach.
The alarm was raised this morning shortly after 11am when the man believed to be in his eighties was found lying at the Friary road end of the beach.
Emergency services including ambulance personnel and Coast Guard attended the scene. The man was taken to hospital by the R118 Coast Guard helicopter.
No further information on his condition is available at present.
