Covid-19 update - More deaths but further encouraging news as trend downwards continues

The number of daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has dropped to the lowest level since the middle of March while the number who have died has decreased again compared with the previous 24 hours, according to the latest figures published by the Department of Health.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that as of 11 am today, Sunday, 64 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified, down from 92 for the previous 24 hour period.

There is now a total of 24,112 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have now been a total 1,543 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Ten more people have sadly lost their lives; yesterday it was 15.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 15 May (23,953 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,117 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,566 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,666 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,361 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,352 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%