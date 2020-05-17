Donegal Covid-19 update: Number of new cases revealed is the minimum

The number of people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began now stands at 475.

This is an increase of just one on the previous 24 hour figure.

The number of cases in Sligo has also risen by one, to 129, while the number of case in Leitrim has stayed at 79.

These latest figures refer to the situation in the county at midnight on Friday.

These figures suggest that the worst is over, but there is no room for complacency.

Only six new cases have been confirmed in Donegal in the past week.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that sadly a total of 10 people with COVID-19 have died. This is down from 15 for the previous 24 hour period.

There have now been a total 1,543 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11.00 am today, the HPSC has been notified of 64 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 92.

There is now a total of 24,112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.