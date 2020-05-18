Donegal Illegal dumping shows no sign of stopping

Illegal dumpers seem undeterred by the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown judging by the latest disgusting incident in Donegal.

Shocked locals found eight tyres dumped along the road in the Crislamore area of Fahan in Inishowen early on Friday morning past.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Donegal Councillor Jack Murray acknowledged this latest incident was “sadly one of many.”

Cllr Murray said: “This incident at Crislamore is sadly one of many cases of illegal dumping in Inishowen in recent weeks.

“It is a disgraceful show of contempt for our community, for our countryside and a selfish act by those who would leave the taxpayer to foot the bill for their waste.

“I would encourage anyone who witnesses such acts or who may have information about who is responsible, to come forward. This needs to be investigated and dealt with fully, so we can prevent it happening again and protect our environment,” said Cllr Murray.