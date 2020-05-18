Residents in Crislaghmore area of Inishowen without water due to burst water main

Irish Water and Donegal County Council have advised customers in the Crislaghmore area of Fahan that their water supply has been impacted as a result of a burst water main.

It is estimated that up to 20 properties may be affected by this unplanned outage in the Crislaghmore area.

It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 4.30pm today.

A spokesperson said: "Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers.

"Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website."