Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal TD calls for cross-party agreement to end exclusion of women returning from maternity leave from Wage Subsidy Scheme

Revelations on Acute Stroke Unit for Letterkenny Hospital shameful example of the failure of the HSE

Donegal TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has called for a cross-party agreement on a mechanism to end the exclusion of women returning from maternity leave from the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme following a letter from the Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald to the leaders of all political parties and groupings in Leinster House.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said: “There is a very straightforward way to resolve this matter and we should do it immediately. 

"Women returning from maternity leave have been excluded from the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme on the grounds that - despite being employees - they were not on their employer’s payroll on the 29th February. It is very disappointing that the government has not moved to address this issue.

"The Minister for Finance has the ability to act on this without requiring an immediate change to primary legislation and he has already done so when the temporary weekly subsidy was increased from 70% to 85% on 15th April.

“In a letter to Deputy Pearse Doherty on 24th April, the Minister confirmed that he was able to instruct the Revenue Commissioners to change this measure on an administrative basis pending necessary amendments to the legislation.

"The same mechanism can, and should, be used to allow the Revenue Commissioners to extend the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme to women who are returning to work from maternity leave after the 29th February 2020. As was done with the changes announced on 15th April, the necessary amendments in the legislation can be made in due course.

"The Wage Subsidy Scheme is an essential component of economic recovery and protecting incomes during this crisis and in the time ahead. The exclusion of women returning from maternity leave should be addressed immediately.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie