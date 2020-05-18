Latest Covid-19 update - number of additional new deaths is down again on previous 24 hours

Four more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have sadly lost their lives, it has been confirmed. This compares with ten announced yesterday, and 15 the day before.

The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland is now 1,547.

The number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State has risen by 88 over the latest 24 hour period. This compares with 64 additional cases confirmed yesterday and 92 for the 24 hour period prior to that.

The total number of cases is 24,200.

In Northern Ireland, a further six more people have died from Covid-19.

This brings the total to 482 recorded hospital deaths in relation to coronavirus.

Sixteen new cases were reported today, to bring the total number of confirmed cases to 4,401.