Latest Covid-19 update - number of additional new deaths is down again on previous 24 hours

Contact
Coronavirus update
Four more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have sadly lost their lives, it has been confirmed. This compares with ten announced yesterday, and 15 the day before.
The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland is now 1,547.
The number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State has risen by 88 over the latest 24 hour period. This compares with 64 additional cases confirmed yesterday and 92 for the 24 hour period prior to that.
The total number of cases is 24,200.
In Northern Ireland, a further six more people have died from Covid-19.
This brings the total to 482 recorded hospital deaths in relation to coronavirus.
Sixteen new cases were reported today, to bring the total number of confirmed cases to 4,401.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.