Covid-19 update: No new cases reported in three north-western counties, including Donegal

The number of people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began now stands at 475 - exactly the same as yesterday.

The fact that there has been no increase on the previous 24 hour figure is yet another positive sign.

Indeed, there has been no daily increase in cases in the three north-western counties of Donegal, Sligo (129) and Leitrim (79).

These latest figures refer to the situation in the county at midnight on Saturday.

These figures suggest that the worst is over, but there is no room for complacency.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of four people with COVID-19 have sadly died.

There have now been a total 1,547 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11.00 today, the HPSC has been notified of 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The number of patients in hospitals with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 continues to reduce and now stands at 569, a reduction of around 250 patients on this day last week.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"On the first day of Ireland moving into Phase One of reopening we have experienced the lowest number of deaths since March 27th. We have suppressed the virus and limited its impact on public health. We need to sustain this in the weeks and phases ahead."