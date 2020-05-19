Two men arrested after car crashes in Derry following a cross-border chase

Police say two men have been arrested following an incident yesterday which ended when a car crashed on the Derry/Donegal border.

A PSNI spokesperson said that following a number of reports from concerned residents about a vehicle involved in dangerous driving in the Strathfoyle area, police attended and observed the vehicle.

"It failed to stop and the vehicle was subsequently stung on the Foyle Bridge but it continued on, crossing the border," the police spokesperson said.

"Our colleagues in An Garda Síochána pursued the vehicle before it was located again in the area of Lenamore Road.

"An extensive search of the area was conducted and two males were located and have been arrested.

"We thank the community for alerting us to this vehicle and enabling us to work together as a team of local policing teams/neighbourhood policing teams with the assistance of An Garda Síochána to bring these offenders to justice.

"Together we can help keep our communities and our roads safe."