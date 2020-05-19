Popular Donegal sailing event cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Contact
The popular Greencastle regatta will not go ahead this year.
A popular Donegal regatta has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been confirmed.
Organisers of the Greencastle Regatta took the decision to cancel this year's event due to safety concerns.
In a post of Facebook, the organising committee said: "It is with heavy heart, that in the interest of public safety, we have decided to cancel this year’s Regatta and Festival.
"As one of the longest running regatta's in the country we had hoped to run the event in some form this year but given the government recommendations and in the interests and safety of everyone involved, we now see that it won't be possible to run the event this year.
"We will be back next year from Thursday, August 5 to Sunday, August 8 with a bigger and better event.
"Stay Safe and see you all in 2021."
