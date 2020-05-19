Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Popular Donegal sailing event cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Greencastle regatta will return next year, organisers say

Greencastle regatta

The popular Greencastle regatta will not go ahead this year.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A popular Donegal regatta has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been confirmed.

Organisers of the Greencastle Regatta took the decision to cancel this year's event due to safety concerns.

In a post of Facebook, the organising committee said: "It is with heavy heart, that in the interest of public safety, we have decided to cancel this year’s Regatta and Festival.

"As one of the longest running regatta's in the country we had hoped to run the event in some form this year but given the government recommendations and in the interests and safety of everyone involved, we now see that it won't be possible to run the event this year.

"We will be back next year from Thursday, August 5 to Sunday, August 8 with a bigger and better event.

"Stay Safe and see you all in 2021."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie