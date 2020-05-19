Gardaí seeking public's help in tracing the whereabouts of missing Donegal women

Contact
Donegal women Colleen Magner has been missing since Sunday
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Colleen Magner, 43 years, who is missing from the Derrybeg area of Donegal since Sunday, May 17.
She is described as being 5'7", with long brown curly hair and of medium build. When last seen Colleen was wearing black leggings and black runners.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Milford on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.