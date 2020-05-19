Gardaí seeking public's help in tracing the whereabouts of missing Donegal women

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Colleen Magner, 43 years, who is missing from the Derrybeg area of Donegal since Sunday, May 17.

She is described as being 5'7", with long brown curly hair and of medium build. When last seen Colleen was wearing black leggings and black runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Milford on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.