Up to 100 properties left without water in Muff

Residents in Muff have been left without water due to a burst water main.

It is estimated that up to 100 properties may be affected by this unplanned outage in the Drumhaggart and Soppog area.

It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 3.30pm today.

An Irish Water spokesperson said: "Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers.

"Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website."