Latest Donegal Covid-19 update: small increase in number of new cases

The number of people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began now stands at 477 - up two on the figure announced yesterday.

There have been no new cases on a number of days over the past fortnight, and there is little doubt that the rise in cases has slowed considerably.

The latest update shows that there was no new cases in Sligo (129) while in Leitrim one new case was confirmed, bringing the figure up to 80.

These latest figures refer to the situation in the county at midnight on Sunday.

No county by county details of the number of fatalities due to Covid-19 are published at this time by the Department of Health.

Also today, it has been confirmed that 16 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have sadly lost their lives.

This compares with four announced yesterday, and 10 the day before.

The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland is now 1,561.

The number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State has risen by 51 over the latest 24 hour period. This is down from 88 additional cases confirmed yesterday and 64 for the 24 hour period prior to that.

As of midnight Monday 18 May, 295,626 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 36,818 tests were carried out and of these 932 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.5%.

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Chair of the NPHET Expert Advisory Group, said: “Despite broadening the case definition and increases in referrals the positivity rate has continued to decline. This indicates a consistent suppression of COVID-19 in the community.”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again this week. Given the decreasing positivity rate and that testing capacity has been expanded, we will be examining the case definition further.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, added: “Today is World Family Doctor Day. GP’s continue to play a key role in Ireland’s response to this pandemic. General Practice is open and has continued to be a vital point of access to healthcare for all during this pandemic.”

Seven more deaths related to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have been confirmed, bringing its total to 489.