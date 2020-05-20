Contact
Gardaí investigating incident that occurred close to a Donegal filling station
Gardaí in Milford are investigating an incident that occurred close to a filling station in The Lagg, Milford on Saturday, May 16 at around 3pm.
A man was involved in an altercation with three other men after he observed one of the males attempting to start up his Motorcycle. He was then assaulted by this male. He sustained injuries to his face/head as a result of the incident.
If anyone has any information in relation to the incident we would ask them to contact Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060.
