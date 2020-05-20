Burst pipes affecting homeowners across Donegal

Burst pipes are currently affecting water supply in the Lifford and Curransport areas.

Customers in Toberoneill, Dooras, Millsessiagh, Drumnaha, Springhill, Calhame, Croaghan and Ballindrait area of Lifford may be affected by this unplanned outage in this area.

It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 2.00pm today.

It is estimated that up to 100 properties in Curransport may be affected by this unplanned outage in this area.

It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 3.00pm today.