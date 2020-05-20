Council urge public to put used gloves in bins

There's been an increase in the littering of disposable gloves and wipes across the county.

Donegal County Council says people are discarding their rubbish on the likes of footpaths, in car-parks, at bring banks and along hedges in rural areas.

A council spokesperson said: "We have noticed an increase in the littering of disposable gloves / wipes etc on footpaths, in car-parks, at bring banks and along hedges in rural areas.

"Please use the litter bin where possible or take your disposable gloves / wipes home and dispose of them properly."