Piers and harbours around Donegal benefit from funding of more than €430,000

Navigation lights will improve safety at Donegal Town pier
€433,000 in funding to Donegal has been allocated to harbours and slipways for development and repair projects around the Donegal Coast.
Minister Joe McHugh welcomed the announcement from his party colleague Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.
"The funding will also support the ongoing maintenance and enhancement of harbour facilities, including some marine leisure developments," said Minister McHugh.
"Donegal County Council harbours are fundamental to the wellbeing of rural coastal communities in Donegal and play an important social and economic role in their respective localities by contributing to the ongoing development of fishing related activities, increasing participation in marine leisure and supplementing measures to attract greater numbers of tourists which ultimately create the environment for job creation.
"This is an enlarged scheme this year will provide a much-needed economic boost to these communities in Donegal given the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on rural areas.
"I want to commend local communities who have been in touch with me with regard to these projects."
The projects to have been allocated funding are:
Leenan Slipway
Construction of a new 8m wide slipway for taking up boats for safe storage in bad weather.
€150,000
Greencastle Pier
Pile Repairs - Engage a diving contractor to reinforce the existing piles by welding steel plates of similar profile to them.
€90,000
Malinbeg Slipway Winch
Replace the existing electric winch with an electro-hydraulic winch.
€22,500
Ballyederlan Pier
Provide lighting, slipway decking, signage and safety railings.
€18,000
Carrickarory
Provide vertical D fenders at the head of the pier as well as repair/replace ladders, repair the electrical installation (power outlet) and provide signage. Repair and rebuild the existing pier wall.
€45,000
Port Inver (Aid to Navigation)
Provide a Port Hand buoy and navigation light as well as safety signage at the pier.
€12,000
Nead na Gé
Re-deck the slipway, provide signage and provide public lighting.
€22,500
Entrance to Kincasslagh (Aid to Navigation)
Provide a new Starboard beacon and navigation light as well as safety signage. Replace corroded ladders on Turk Rock, Leac na bhFear and Aileen Reef.
€24,000
Cruit Lower
Repair the slipway, replace existing ladders, provide hand railing, signage and improve general safety.
€22,500
Donegal Town (Aids to Navigation)
Replace 8 No. buoys with new lights to improve safety of navigation to the town pier.
€18,000
Mullinasole
Provide new hybrid lighting at the head of the pier.
€9,000
