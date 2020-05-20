Contact

Donegal Covid-19 update - NO new cases in last 24 hours

Donegal Covid-19 update

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began remains at 477 - the same as yesterday, it was confirmed this evening. 

There have been no new cases on a number of days over the past fortnight, and there is little doubt that the rise in cases has slowed considerably.

The latest update shows that there was no new cases in Sligo (129) either while in Leitrim two new cases were confirmed, bringing the figure up to 82.

These latest figures refer to the situation in the county at midnight on Monday.

No county by county breakdown of the number of fatalities due to Covid-19 are currently published by the Department of Health.

It was also confirmed today that sadly 11 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,571 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11.00 am today, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 64 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 24,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “To date, 87% of confirmed cases diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. This is very positive news but should not deflect from the impact this disease has had on individuals and families. In addition, it does not change the risk for any one individual who is diagnosed with the disease today, or in the future.

“Public health advice is there to provide everyone with the best protection possible. Please follow it and continue to protect yourself and each other.”

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 18 May (24,204 cases), reveals:

·        57% are female and 43% are male

·        the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

·        3,164 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

·        Of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU

·        7,708 cases are associated with healthcare workers

·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,733 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,379 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,376 cases (6%)

·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.

