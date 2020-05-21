South Donegal Cllrs call for reintroduction of parking charges to be suspended for now

Two south Donegal councillors have called for parking charges to be suspended until the end of the year, due to the current economic climate created as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows Donegal County Council's announcement that Traffic Wardens returned to work with other outdoor workers on Monday, as part of Phase 1 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

However, for an initial transition period from May 18 to June 7, the enforcement of Pay and Display offences will remain suspended and people will be able to still park free of charge in designated parking areas.



Fianna Fáil Cllr Michéal Naughton said: “As we face a very difficult period for small businesses in our towns it is only right that we make every effort to support them and encourage people to shop local. Therefore, I am calling on Donegal County Council to suspend parking charges as a mark of support and a gesture for all our small businesses, tourism providers and visitors during these difficult times.

PAY AND DISPLAY MACHINE IN DONEGAL TOWN

"In the South of the County you have Donegal Town and Bundoran, Donegal Town would be very much a Tourism Town as we all know how much Tourism is suffering at the minute again Bundoran is a seaside town and depends on Tourism and as we know the season will be practically over before the majority of tourism businesses can reopen."

“The next few months will be vital for our small businesses to get all the support and help that we as a council can give to make sure the survival of these businesses and for employment in the local area.

“These businesses are the backbone of our towns and communities and is it vital that they are protected into the future.”

Sinn Féin Cllr Michael McMahon said he was opposed to the reintroduction of charges.

“I am totally opposed to the re-introduction of the parking charges in Bundoran. I was not aware that these charges were going to be re-reintroduced this year.

“I cannot emphasise how strongly opposed I am to these measures in the current climate.

“It is absolutely disgraceful and if this is the only contribution Donegal Co. Council can make to Bundoran then it seems we have to fight this ourselves.

“I intend to explore every avenue on what can be done to stop this and will be calling on every councillor to stop this for now.”

Will concentrate on Illegal parking

During this interim period Traffic Wardens will concentrate on the enforcement of Road Traffic Offences.

This will include the likes illegal parking on disabled bays, double yellow lines, loading bays and on footpaths.

From June 8, Traffic Wardens will return to normal duties, including the enforcement of both Pay and Display Offences and Road Traffic Offences.

Donegal County Council say they have also agreed to extend the validity period of all current annual and bi-annual car park parking permits by a total of eight weeks to compensate for Covid-19 restrictions that have been in place.