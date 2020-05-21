Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Online tribute to former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness this weekend

Sinn Féin leader would have been 70 on Saturday

Donegal TD: Martin McGuinness made correct decision

An online tribute will be held on Saturday to mark the late Martin McGuinness' 70th birthday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Some of Ireland's best known musicians will take part in an online event this weekend in memory of former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness.

The event on Saturday night has been organised to mark what would have been Mr McGuinness's 70th birthday.

He passed away in March 2017.

Christy Moore, Matt Molloy and Damien Dempsey are among the artists who will take part in the online tribute.

The event has been organised by the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation whose spokesperson Paul Kavanagh said it would be a 'special and poignant' tribute.

“Obviously the way many of us carry out events of remembrance and celebration have had to change because of the Covid-19 crisis, and we are no different.

“The Chieftains Walk, which is also organised in memory of Martin, had to be postponed but I know the organising committee are very grateful to everyone who continues to register to take part when the walk is rescheduled.

“Similarly, we have rethought how we intend to mark what would have been Martin’s 70th birthday on May 23. I am delighted to confirm that we will now be holding a very special and poignant night of music, tribute and recollection,which will be streamed online.

“The event will feature musical performances from huge acts including Christy Moore and Damien Dempsey, New York singer Mary Courtney, acclaimed flautist Matt Molloy and a very special rendition from Martin’s granddaughter Cara McGuinness.

“A host of other talented performers from Derry and further afield will also be taking part in what promises to be an incredible line-up.

“The event will also feature tributes and recollections from leading figures in the world of politics, both at home and internationally, who will be sharing their memories of a man who continues to inspire us today.”

The event will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter starting at 7pm on Saturday.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie