Derry council monitoring Donegal users of city dumps

Derry's council is monitoring the number of southern-registered vehicles using its recycling centres with a view to stopping such people from using the facilities.

On Monday, five of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s 11 household recycling centres reopened after being closed for a period as a result of the Covid-19 emergency legislation.

Long queues formed outside the centres before they opened as people who were in lockdown attempted to dump and recycle materials that had accumulated.

Derry’s centres do not charge people to get rid of their waste. In Donegal people must pay for some items at recycling centres while others are free.

At the most recent meeting of the council, DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney, who is originally from Donegal, said the use of the dumps by people from Donegal was a 'quite serious' problem which needed to be examined.

Alderman Devenney said that given the costs being faced by the local council as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, they should not be footing the bill for people from a different jurisdiction to get rid of their rubbish.

He suggested that when the dumps are re-opened the council should look at new measures to prevent people from outside the council area using the facilities.

Alderman Devenney asked for a report to be prepared in a bid to try and establish how many vehicles with southern registrations are using the local dumps.

Addressing the issue of cross border waste, a council spokesperson this week said that it is aware of ‘some cross border waste’ being brought to its recycling centres by members of the public and that its centres are designed to handle the volume of waste which passes through daily.

She said: “This issue is reviewed on an ongoing basis with elected members recently requesting a full report on usage that will come before them for review and discussion at the next Environment and Regeneration Committee.

“Council acknowledges the fact that there are many instances where users of the amenity sites live outside of the Council area, for example they may own a property within the Council area.

“Council continues to remind people from outside of the council area that where possible they should limit travel and should use services and facilities in their own areas.”

The Council spokesperson added that they experienced a high volume of users at the sites when they reopened and encouraged the public to hold off and avail of the services later in the week.