Two kayakers rescued from Lough Swilly

Contact
The two kayakers were airlifted to safety by the Coastguard.
Two kayakers, who got into difficulty, were airlifted from Lough Swilly by the Coast Guard yesterday evening.
Paul Gill, Divisional Controller with Malin Head Coast Guard said the Rescue 118 helicopter and Greencastle Coast Guard were tasked to assist in the rescue of the two kayakers who got stuck in the mud in Lough Swilly at around 9pm last night.
Neither of the kayakers were injured.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.