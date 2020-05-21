Two kayakers rescued from Lough Swilly

Two kayakers, who got into difficulty, were airlifted from Lough Swilly by the Coast Guard yesterday evening.

Paul Gill, Divisional Controller with Malin Head Coast Guard said the Rescue 118 helicopter and Greencastle Coast Guard were tasked to assist in the rescue of the two kayakers who got stuck in the mud in Lough Swilly at around 9pm last night.

Neither of the kayakers were injured.