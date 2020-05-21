Donegal Rugby Club pays tribute to "true club stalwart"

There was sad news emerging in Inishowen this afternoon.

The death has taken place William Smith, Greenan, Gleneely.

A tribute was paid to Mr Smith on the Inishowen Rugby Club Facebook page. The club said: "It is with sincere sadness that we have learnt of the death of our great friend and supporter, William Smith. A true Club stalwart, we extend our condolences to william's family. RIP. #SUFTUM."

Due to HSE and Government guidelines Mr Smith's wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family.

Family flowers only are requested with donations in lieu to Carndonagh Community Hospital, Patient Comfort Fund.