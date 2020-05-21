PRODUCT RECALL ALERT: Popular ice cream brand subject of product recall by manufacturer

Contact
Ice cream recalled due to potential risk to food allergy sufferers
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued an alert regarding Magnum White Chocolate ice Cream tubs.
This product is being recalled by the manufacturers Unilever. Batches of the popular ice cream are being recalled as the ingredients are not labelled in English. The implicated batches contain milk which may make them unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of milk or its constituents.
The recalled product is in a 440ml tub with batch codes L9255AT138 or L9255BT138 and a best before date of 09 2021.
