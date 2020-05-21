Donegal Covid-19 daily update shows small rise in cases

The number of people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began now stands at 479 - it was confirmed this evening.

This is up two on the figure revealed yesterday, while there was no change for the previous 24 hour period.

The latest update shows that there was no increase in cases for Co. Sligo (129) or in Co. Leitrim (82).

These figures relate to the situation at midnight on Tuesday, May 19.

It was also confirmed this evening that sadly 12 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland.

That is up one 11 on the previous 24 hour period.

The total number of people who have died after contracting Covid-19 is 1,583.

No county by county breakdown is given.

Meanwhile, there have been 76 more confirmed cases in the State, up from 64 yesterday, which brings the total to 24,391.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have experienced six consecutive days of under 100 new confirmed cases in Ireland. This is very positive and demonstrates the extent to which the public’s actions have limited the spread of this disease. However, it is only through continued commitment to hand washing, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing that we will remain successful in suppressing the spread of COVID-19 through the community.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “Most indicators continue to improve, with ICU and hospital admissions, number of cases per day and number of deaths per day continuing to decline. Prevalence of the virus remains low in the community. The reproduction number is well below one, so our task remains to maintain low transmission of the virus.”

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 19 May (24,274 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,183 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 392 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,747 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,765 (49% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,386 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,381 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad