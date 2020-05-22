Free face masks for every citizen appeal by south Donegal TD

Contact
Free Face masks call by south Donegal TD
A former MEP who was re-elected a TD in February, Marian Harkin, believes that everybody in the country, should be given a free facemask.
Deputy Harkin represents parts of south Donegal since the old constituiency of Donegal south west was carved up and placed into Sligo - Leitrim by the Electoral Commission.
While questioning Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Dail yesterday, Deputy Harkin asked him if the Government would consider providing a free facemask to every citizen.
Deputy Harkin also asked if free facemasks would be provided on public transport, because as the lockdown eases, more and more people will need to use public transport and the current capacity constraints will render the service unworkable for many people.
“Several countries, including Belgium, Turkey and Hong Kong are supplying free facemasks to citizens and I think Ireland should follow their example. Facemasks can help to prevent the spread of the virus on public transport or in enclosed spaces.
They are an important extra tool along with social distancing and handwashing to help prevent the spread of the virus and as we emerge from lockdown, their use in such situations should be further encouraged” Deputy Harkin asked.
