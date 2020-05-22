Leaving Cert marking row over indemnity has ASTI and TUI taking different approach

Attempt to resolve a dispute with the Association for Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) and the Department of Education over legal protections for teachers engaged in marking students is continuing today. The country's other main union, the Teachers Union of Ireland said it was satisfied with the protections, announced yesterday evening.

Last night the ASTI union advised its members not to engage with the new system until an indemnity offered by the state to teachers is strengthened.

State broadcaster RTÉ is reporting this morning that the problem centres on the legal costs that might be incurred by a teacher sued by a student unhappy with the marks they've been awarded.

It’s understood the union is not satisfied that the full costs of defending such a case would be covered.

Details of the state indemnity for teachers and schools were published yesterday evening following cabinet approval.

The document states that the indemnity "will only be capable of being invoked where a person has acted bona fide, i.e. has made every reasonable effort to carry out their role in accordance with the guidance provided in this guide and the relevant circular of the Department of Education and Skills".