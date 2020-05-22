Inishowen road closed for essential repair works

Contact
Upper Shroove Road closed between Carrowtrasna and the Inishowen Head Road for essential repair work
Motorists have been advised of a temporary road closure in Inishowen.
The Upper Shroove Road will be closed today, Monday and Tuesday from 7.00am to 7.00pm between Carrowtrasna and the Inishowen Head Road for essential repair works.
The Link Road at Michael John’s Pub will be closed also.
