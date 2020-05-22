UPDATE: Islanders among thousands of Donegal people now without electricity

Homes and businesses on Arranmore and in the wider Dungloe and Burtonport areas are among those without power.

More than 1,600 customers in that area are affected as strong winds continue to batter Donegal with coastal areas worst affected. Gusts of up to 110km/h have been forecast.

Areas of Glenties and Derrybeg are also still without power.

ESB Networks are working to restore power to all affected customers.

People are warned to watch out for fallen power lines and to report any faults or fallen lines to 1850 372 999.

